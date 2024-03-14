Neha Dhupia reacts to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s trolling over KWK 8 comment: ‘Things are taken too far'

The premiere of the eighth season of Koffee with Karan made headlines with the dynamic duo Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone gracing the couch together. However, certain remarks made during their conversation about casual dating sparked controversy and led to trolling from some viewers. Neha Dhupia, known for her talk show No Filter Neha, where celebrities engage in unfiltered conversations, weighed in on the situation. She expressed her perspective, suggesting that sometimes, reactions can escalate too far.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Neha Dhupia addressed the backlash faced by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh following their remarks on an episode of Koffee with Karan 8. Neha initiated the conversation by stating, “Judgment is never good.” She elaborated, highlighting the context where judgment might be warranted, such as in competitive arenas like gymnastics or beauty pageants or ice skating, where scoring is a part of the process. Neha said, “You don't want to be a high scorer when it comes to judgment and cancel culture.”

Expanding on her viewpoint, Neha remarked, “I sometimes feel like not just that but things are taken too far.” She expressed concern that if this trend continues, people may eventually become apathetic.

Neha Dhupia on Shahid Kapoor's approach

Drawing from her own show, Neha Dhupia cited an instance involving Shahid Kapoor, during the same conversation. She recalled Shahid’s assertion on her show, where he emphasized, “I am gonna be myself.” Shahid had articulated that as long as he isn’t causing harm or offense, he has the freedom to be himself. Neha found this stance refreshing and likened it to conversing with a “2.0” version of Shahid.

Comparing it to Shahid's previous appearances on her show, Neha noted a shift in his demeanor. While he had been more focused on discussing work and movies before, this time around, he encouraged a more spontaneous and natural exchange. Neha reminisced about their long-standing acquaintance spanning 26 years, underscoring the significance of their familiarity.

Neha is currently busy with No Filter Neha Season 6, which promises a star-studded lineup of guests.

