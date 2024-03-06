EXCLUSIVE: Neha Dhupia reveals funniest guests on podcast No Filter Neha and one of them is not from Bollywood

Neha Dhupia is currently captivating audiences with the latest season of her talk show No Filter Neha, which has transitioned from audio to the video format. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Neha discussed her multifaceted career, talking about donning several hats in the industry. In an intriguing segment, she disclosed the names of the funniest guests on her show, one of whom is not from Bollywood.

Neha Dhupia reveals names of funniest guests on No Filter Neha and talks about donning multiple hats

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Neha Dhupia engaged in a delightful segment called #NoFilter, where she answered fun questions about her popular show, No Filter Neha. When asked about the funniest guests throughout the six seasons of the podcast, Neha promptly named filmmaker Karan Johar, Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, and Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan.

Addressing her several professional roles as an actor, producer, host, podcaster, and more, Neha expressed her aspirations for further accomplishments. She reflected, “There's so much more to go out there and accomplish. I also feel like I am lurking somewhere in the middle and there's so much more I can do. I can and should catapult but I also kind of have a huge amount of... my time gets consumed by my personal life.”

Emphasizing the significance of her family and personal life, Neha underscored, “And then it's like that's the center of my universe and everything else is around it. So all the things that I want to do is that this kind of needs to be unshaken and everything else can fit in. My professional life is probably the piece of the puzzle and the artwork is my family.”

Watch the full interview here:

About Neha Dhupia’s show No Filter Neha Season 6

In the show No Filter Neha, Neha Dhupia initiates intriguing and unfiltered conversations with celebrities from the entertainment industry. The sixth season, now in video format and streaming on JioTV, boasts a star-studded lineup. This includes Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and many more to come.

