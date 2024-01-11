Neha Dhupia to Ishaan Khatter: 6 Bollywood stars and their International projects in 2024

It fills us Indians with immense pride whenever our Indian films or actors receive recognition in international projects. The previous year was truly remarkable in this aspect, with Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers winning an Oscar for Best Documentary Short. Additionally, Alia Bhatt made her debut in Hollywood with The Heart of Stone, starring alongside Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot.

Over the years, we have witnessed the likes of Deepika Padukone, Naseeruddin Shah, Irrfan Khan, and many others showcasing their talent in international ventures. Today, we present to you a compilation of actors who are all set to shine in international projects this year.

Neha Dhupia - Blue 52

Neha Dhupia will soon be seen in an international project helmed by Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi. This one is reportedly a family drama that will highlight the relationship of a mother and a son intertwined with football. The film which is set to hit the screens in 2024 is set in Kochi and Qatar.

Ishaan Khatter - The Perfect Couple

Ishaan Khattar is all set to make his Hollywood debut with the upcoming web series The Perfect Couple. This web show which is directed by Susanne Bier also stars Nicole Kidman. It is reported to be a 6 part series that is based on Elin Hilderbrand’s novel.

Ali Fazal – Afghan Dreamers

This is not the first time that Ali Fazal will be seen in an international project. The upcoming film that he is going to be a part of is titled Afghan Dreamers which will be directed by two-time Oscar winner Bill Guttentag. The film is based on the true story of Roya Mahboob who was an Afghan tech entrepreneur who started a program to empower young women in science and technology in a patriarchal society.

Richa Chadha - Aaina

Richa is all set to make her international debut in the Indo-British production Aaina. The talented actress will be directed by Markus Meedt and will share the screen with William Mosley. This interesting movie takes place in both London and India, exploring the impact of violence on individuals and their struggles with PTSD.

Adarsh Gourav – Alien prequel series

Adarsh Gourav, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is all set to star in Ridley Scott's Alien prequel series. The White Tiger star will reportedly play a significant role in it. This series will narrate the story of what happened 70 years before what was shown in the initial Alien film from 1979

Sobhita Dhulipala and Sikandar Kher – Monkey Man

Shobhita Dhulipala has indeed become a household name after the release of her recent shows including The Night Manager. She along with Sikander Kher are all set to make their international debut in the action thriller film The Monkey Man. It will be directed by Dev Patel and this marks the actor’s debut directorial as well. It is co-written by Patel, along with Paul Angunawela, and John Collee. Dev Patel will also star in it with Sharlto Copley, Sikandar, and Shobhita.

