Netflix India summoned by NCPCR for 'unlawfully showcasing' explicit content on platform and its accessibility to minors

Content moderation on OTT platforms is the need of the hour and India’s National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has now taken a step towards it. Following a complaint filed by Shri Uday Mahurkar of the Save Culture Save Bharat Foundation, the NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo has issued a summon to Netflix India.

What is the complaint following which NCPCR has summoned Netflix India?

The summon has been addressed to Ms. Monica Shergill, VP, and Ms Ambika Khurana, Policy Head of the platform over the alleged availability of explicit content on the streaming platform and its accessibility to minors. A copy of the notice has also been made public on social media detailing the entire summon.

As per the notice, the complaint filed with NCPCR alleged that Netflix has been ‘unlawfully showcasing’ the most horrendous content including “private parts of males and females and explicit sexual activity between a male and female two males, two females a group of males, group of females, group of males and females (orgies), etc.”

It also alleged that the streaming giant is also involved in displaying ‘bizarre scenes’ where a male is involved in sexual activity with another male's testicles and another scene features a man ejaculating his semen on a woman’s face. “Consequently, this content is easily accessible to minors on Netflix,” the note added.

NCPCR acclaims there has been a violation of the POSCO Act

The commission said that according to their observance, ‘unrestricted accessibility of explicit content on Netflix to minors constitutes a violation of Section 11 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012’. For the unversed, this section includes action against enticing a child for pornographic purposes or giving gratification therefor.

As per the note, NCPCR has asked Netflix India to appear before them on July 29 at 3 pm in person. Netflix’s comment on the summon and clarity on what particular movie or show is being referred to is awaited. Netflix is home to content not just produced in India but globally and is accessible to people with subscriptions. As a feature, one can create a different profile for minors on Netflix to avoid their exposure to explicit content.

