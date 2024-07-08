Salman Khan House Firing Case: Crime Branch files 1735-page chargesheet under MCOCA against 9, including Lawrence Bishnoi

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to killing which could be triggering for some readers.

The house firing incident at Salman Khan’s house on April 14 took the nation by shock and made the authorities go all tooth and nail in the investigation. The case is under the hands of Mumbai’s Crime Branch, which has already arrested six accused, and the recent development suggests that a chargesheet has been filed against them.

What’s the latest development in the Salman Khan house firing incident?

As reported by ANI, the Mumbai Crime Branch has filed a 1735-page-long chargesheet in the case under the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act). The names mentioned in the case are of 6 arrested accused (Harpal Singh, Vicky Kumar Gupta, Sagar Kumar Pal, Mohammed Rafiq Sardar Choudhari, late Anuj Thapan, and Sonu Subhashchandra Bishnoi) and 3 wanted accused, including dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Details about the chargesheet filed in Salman Khan’s house firing incident

PTI reported an official revealing that the chargesheet included several investigation documents created in three volumes. Forty-six witnesses and their statements have been recorded and documented under section 164 of CrPC recorded before the magistrate. The confessional statements under the MCOC Act, a total of 22 panchanamas, and technical evidence were also included in the charge sheet documents.

The Bishnoi gang connection

Anmol Bishnoi, who happens to be the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has claimed responsibility for firing outside Salman Khan’s house. In the last reported development, Mumbai police revealed that they had recovered the audio from one of the arrested suspects for forensic verification, and they found out that it was actually the voice of Anmol Bishnoi.

Advertisement

A Canadian-habitating gangster who is also on India’s Most Wanted list, Anmol was instrumental in motivating the shooters and facilitated the delivery of weapons in Panvel to them on March 15, 2024. He was also found to be providing them with details about the target and instructing them closely about how to carry out the shooting at Salman’s Galaxy Apartment.

The shooters were paid ₹3 lakh for their work as planned by Anmol Bishnoi, who is still on the run and is red-flagged by authorities across countries.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan House Firing Case: Forensic lab confirms audio recovered from accused belongs to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi