New mommy Anushka Sharma REACTS after street dogs RESCUE boy from pit bull attack while locals turn spectators

Anushka Sharma is often seen advocating for animal rights and against cruelty. Recently, the actress took to social media and re-shared a striking video of a small kid getting attacked by a pit bull dog with no help from local people. Anushka requested her fans and followers to consider the other side of the story as well.

Anushka Sharma reshares a heartwarming dog video

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram Stories and reshared a video from an Instagram account named Daranimals. At first glance, it seems like a pit bull dog is attacking a small kid, and the kid is trying to get away. The local people of the area are seen standing and watching the small kid struggle, however, what happens next will surely make you stop and watch. A group of street dogs attacks the pit bull and saves the kid from the pet dog.

Anushka while resharing the post wrote, "To Highlight Both Sides".

Anushka Sharma's personal front

Anushka Sharma is currenlty on a break as she and Virat Kohli recently announced the arrival of their second baby. The duo took to social media and shared the news, in their note, they revealed that the actress gave birth to her son on February 15 and that they have named him Akaay. Although the newest parents in town decided to keep their location under wraps.

The post read, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka."

Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli made a lifelong commitment in a fairytale wedding ceremony. The couple tied the knot on December 11, 2017. Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021 and after three years, the couple welcomed their son Akaay.

The actress was last seen in Qala as Devika. Sharma is slated to make a comeback with the sports drama Chakda Xpress.

