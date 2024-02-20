‘Another King Loading’: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli announce arrival of baby boy Akaay; Internet can’t keep calm

After much speculation about Anushka Sharma's second pregnancy, the actress revealed on her social media that she and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli welcomed their baby boy, Akaay, on February 15, 2024. They recently shared their joy on Instagram. Now, fans have extended their heartfelt congratulations.

Fans congratulate Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli for their second baby

A while ago, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared on their Instagram that they had their second baby on February 15, a boy named Akaay. Sharing the picture, she dropped a red heart in the caption. The note in the post read, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka.”

TAKE A LOOK:

As soon as they dropped the post, many fans and followers congratulated the couple. They also named the little munchkin with an adorable name. Speaking of the same, one user wrote, “King 2.0 is here y’all,” and added a sparkling emoji and an evil eye emoji. One more user wrote, “mini king,” and added a few heart emojis. Another user wrote, “Sending lots of love to our lil king,” and added a mending heart emoji.

TAKE A LOOK:

Another user on Pinkvilla’s X handle (formerly known as Twitter) wrote, “Waahhh, another king loading,” and added a star eyes emoji and an evil eye emoji.

TAKE A LOOK: