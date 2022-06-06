Nikamma Song Killer: Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani & Shirley Setia flaunt their moves in peppy dance number

After the successful chartbuster, Nikamma Title track that is keeping the nation grooving, the makers of the film have dropped yet another melodious song titled Killer. The film stars Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty in the lead. Nikamma's Killer track is sung by Mika Singh and Amaal Mallik, while the lyrics have been penned by Kumaar. In the song, the lead stars are seen dancing and frolicking around.

Killer is an upbeat and cheerful song, which will soon become the party anthem of the year. In the song, Abhimanyu looks dapper as he dons a white kurta- pyjama, Shirley looks absolutely gorgeous in a lavishing pink lehenga, while Shilpa, on the other hand, dazzles in a yellow saree. The trio also appears to be grooving during a wedding function. The song left the audience in awe of their dance moves.

Check out Nikamma's song Killer:

