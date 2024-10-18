Bollywood girls Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor brought the style factor to Radhika Merchant's birthday party

Radhika Merchant celebrated her first birthday as an Ambani bahu on October 16th fabulously, surrounded by friends and loved ones. The grand soiree turned into a fashion parade featuring Bollywood beauties like Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor. From their outfits to their dazzling accessories, each celebrity brought their A-game, making the celebrations look fabulous and fun-filled. Let’s take a closer look at their outfits.

Radhika Merchant

Birthday girl Radhika Merchant was on-point with her birthday outfit. She picked white halter-neck top, tucked into that fitted red skirt, and is both smart and stylish. Dangler earrings added a little touch of glamor. And minimal makeup assisted in highlighting her bright features. She tied her hair in a bun that perfectly supplemented the look. Her look is a classic example of how to style bold colors with simple accessories to give a classy look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor turned heads at Radhika Merchant's birthday party, wearing a striking blue latex body-hugging strapless dress that beautifully accentuated her curves. The mid-length hem added an elegant touch to what was otherwise a daring outfit. She paired the dress with a stylish Loro Piana bag, elevating the entire ensemble. Janhvi sported bold eye makeup with nude lips, and her hair flowed in dramatic waves—perfectly blending sophistication and sass.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor made a stylish statement in a ribbed jersey dress from H&M, perfectly blending comfort with chic. Adding a pop of color was the Chanel pink bag, which served as a standout accessory. Delicate jewelry, including a pendant and a wristwatch, added an effortless elegance to her look. Khushi Kapoor's makeup was minimalist, featuring soft glossy lips, rosy cheeks, and kohl-rimmed eyes. Khushi looked fresh, with her hair flowing softly in waves cascading down her shoulders.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan looked stunning in a gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana polka-dot dress. The thick straps and sweetheart neckline beautifully highlighted her curves, while the bodycon fit and mid-length hem added an extra edge to her overall look. Suhana Khan paired the dress with golden earrings, which provided a glamorous touch. Her makeup embraced a natural aesthetic, featuring rosy cheeks, dark-lined eyes, and pale pink lips. Styled elegantly in gentle waves, her hair complemented her classy look with effortless elegance.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday surprised everyone with her breathtaking ethnic outfit. She chose a light blue Arpita Mehta bandhani kurta set featuring exquisite hand embroidery, which exuded subtle elegance. Traditional jhumkas complemented her look beautifully. Ananya Panday's makeup was fresh and dewy, with kohl-rimmed eyes, glossy lips, and blushed cheeks—perfectly finishing off her ensemble. She styled her hair in a neat bun adorned with delicate flowers and wispy bangs, adding a lovely and elegant touch.

At Radhika Merchant's birthday party, one thing was clear: whether the event is small or big, these Bollywood beauties always put their best foot forward. Each star brought a touch of style and glamor to the occasion, proving that no party is too casual for a fashion moment. Their glamorous outfits set the tone for a night of elegance and showcased their stunning looks.

