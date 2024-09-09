Radhika Merchant sets the right festive mood in a blue and silver silk kurta worth Rs 1,59,900 at Ganpati Visarjan

Last night, the Ambani family hosted a grand Ganpati Visarjan celebration, marking a special occasion as it was Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s first celebration together since their marriage. The new bride, Radhika, dazzled in a stunning blue silk kurta, perfect for the occasion. Let's take a closer look at her outfit.

Radhika Merchant turned heads with her beautiful attire, which perfectly complemented the festive spirit of the occasion. She wore a stunning blue silk kurta from Jayanti Reddy Label, designed with exquisite attention to detail. The kurta was designed to have neat and clean pleats, and the Zardozi silver embroidery on the neck, sleeves and borders gave it a sheen. Her kurta came with a price tag of Rs 1,59,900.

Finally, to complete her look, Radhika paired the blue silk kurta with green dhoti salwar. The vibrant green provided a striking contrast to the rich blue of her kurta, making her stand out even more.

Radhika wore only her mangalsutra, adhering rigidly to minimalism by not donning any accessories. Without makeup, her face was bare while she had tied her tresses behind in a simple ponytail. Her delicate appearance accentuated the charm of natural beauty itself that blends with serenity and traditions during the festivities.

Radhika’s blue outfit is a very versatile option and can be worn on occasions like Diwali, Navratri and Ganesh Chaturthi. It is also ideal for pre-wedding occasions like mehendi, sangeet or engagement parties. It is also appropriate for religious ceremonies like pujas, where a refined and traditional look is desired.

In terms of fashion, Radhika Merchant has mastered the skill of keeping it fresh and bold. It’s not only her style but also an art that is made up of classic grace with some tint of quirkiness. Every outfit is a tale in Radhika Merchant’s dressing-room wonderland!

It was an exceptional Ganpati Visarjan being celebrated in the evening with joy, tradition and new beginnings. Based on Radhika Merchant’s dressing style, it not only highlighted her personal style but also blended so well into the family’s ceremony, making it truly unforgettable.

