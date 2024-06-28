Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations begin at Antilia; family starts welcoming guests

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's upcoming wedding has been one of the most discussed topics in B-Town this year. The couple will exchange marital vows in Mumbai on July 12. The Ambani family has been busy inviting the who's who of Mumbai and shopping for Anant and Radhika's wedding these days.

Weeks before the big day, Ambanis have now begun pre-wedding festivities at their residence today (June 28).

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani receive guests

In a video posted on Instagram, Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani can be seen welcoming RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat at Antilia. Nita Ambani looks stunning in an orange saree as she joins her hands to welcome the guests.

Groom-to-be Anant Ambani is shining in an orange ethnic outfit as he bends down to touch Bhagwat's feet. Anant sought blessings from the elders. The guests joined the Ambani family for an intimate dinner at their residence.

Watch the video here:

Anand Piramal arrives at Antilia

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son-in-law, Isha Ambani's husband, Anand Piramal was also spotted outside Antilia. In a video on Instagram, Anand can be seen coming out of his car. He wore an olive green shirt with blue jeans for the occasion.

Advertisement

Take a look at the clip here:

Ambanis invite Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar for the wedding

Anant Ambani has invited B-town celebrity couples like Ajay Devgn-Kajol and Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna so far. The groom-to-be recently was spotted at their respective residences in Mumbai. He extended his wedding invites to both couples.

Anant also invited Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for his wedding with Radhika Merchant. He was spotted visiting the chief minister's bungalow, Varsha, a while ago.

Recently, Nita Ambani offered the first wedding invitation card to Lord Shiva at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. She was spotted shopping for sarees in the town.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot at Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The couple will have three functions in July. The first event is their 'Shubh Vivah', followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' and 'Mangal Utsav' (reception) on July 12, July 13, and July 14 respectively.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Anant Ambani reaches Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s residence to invite him for his wedding with Radhika Merchant