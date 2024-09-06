Nita Ambani dazzles in a red patola saree but it’s her blouse with Radha-Krishna embroidery that truly steals the show

On September 5, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani made a glamorous appearance at a musical event held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). As always, Nita Ambani was the centre of attention, dressed in a stunning traditional red silk saree. Let’s take a closer look at her traditional outfit.

Her sari was in vibrant red color and featured an ulta pallu style aka the Gujarati style of draping the pallu wherein the pallu layer slips down onto your shoulders, giving it a stylish twist. However, its most striking feature was the Patola prints which added flair to her gorgeous nine-yard drape. This print finds its origin in Northern Gujarat and is made with an intricate weave.

The pallu also had red tassels attached to it which made this sari even more appealing and perfect festive-wear.

The real showstopper, however, was the back of her blouse. Nita Ambani paired her saree with a half-sleeve red blouse with golden borders, but the back of the blouse stole the spotlight as it featured a stunning Radha-Krishna embroidery with golden threads. The embroidery elevated the saree’s look and it was like Nita Ambani was wearing a piece of art.

But the magic didn’t stop there. Mrs Ambani accessorized her saree with a long, heavy necklace that added a regal touch, and complemented it with round shimmery golden earrings. Her wrists were adorned with bangles and she added a touch of glamor with a matching cocktail ring. She completed her ensemble with a matching polti bag, adding another chic element.

For her make-up, Mrs. Ambani opted for a classic look with red blushed cheeks, mauve lipstick and a bold red bindi. Her eyes were kohl-rimmed, accentuating her elegant gaze, while her hair was styled in a middle-parted bun, adorned with delicate white flowers that gave her look a touch of freshness.

Mrs. Nita’s saree would be a stunning choice for wedding ceremonies, whether as a guest or even for a festive pre-wedding event like mehendi or sangeet. The artistic element of the saree adds to the festive spirit.

When it comes to high fashion with a hint of divine artistry, Nita Ambani doesn’t just make an entrance, she makes a statement worth remembering. And her look from last night’s NMACC musical event was not an exception.

What do you think of this look? Let us know in the comments!

