No Entry 2: Fardeen Khan on not being part of sequel to iconic comedy film; 'You should call Boney Kapoor'

Fardeen Khan, who was one of the key actors in the 2005 movie, No Entry recently confirmed that he is not a part of its upcoming sequel. During an interview, the star stated that No Entry 2, bankrolled by producer Boney Kapoor will have all new actors.

When the actor was in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, he was asked if he has been approached by the No Entry 2 makers to be part of the comedy film. Opening up about it, Fardeen Khan said that even though the film has been announced, neither him nor the original cast is in it. He added that the film has got a whole new star cast. Upon being questioned about the reason of him not being in the upcoming comic caper, she said, “You should call Boney Kapoor for this.”

During the same chat, the Heeramandi actor recalled working in the first installment, No Entry. He said that as an actor, it was his first attempt at doing all-out comedy. Even though it was something very different from the way he saw himself, it freed him up because he had to really let go. While he was a bit hesitant about doing that, Boney was convinced and helped him with it.

No Entry 2 will be produced by Kapoor and directed by Anees Bazmee. To refresh your memory, the first movie also featured Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, Celina Jaitly, and Boman Irani.

Fardeen was currently busy with his upcoming movie, Visfot. Recently, he was in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, along with director-producer Sanjay Gupta. While they spoke about the Kookie Gulati directorial film that was released on September 6, Gupta said that his impression of Fardeen is more from his dad, Bollywood actor, director, and producer Feroz Khan, than him.

Advertisement

The filmmaker continued, “I worship Khan saab. All my film is derivative of his work and everything. So, it was a very very natural connect.” For the unaware, the crime thriller film also features Riteish Deshmukh, Priya Bapat, and Krystle D'Souza in key roles. It was released on Jio Cinema.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi's Fardeen Khan opens up on battling tough times, depression; 'It’s a constant cycle of death and resurrection'