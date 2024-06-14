EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi's Fardeen Khan opens up on battling tough times, depression; 'It’s a constant cycle of death and resurrection'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to depression.

Actor Fardeen Khan is receiving appreciation from all corners of the world for his recent performance as Wali Bin Zayed-Al Mohammed in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. This 8-episodic series was a comeback outing for Fardeen who was away from the limelight for 14 years and saw life in entirely different shades of grey.

Khan sat in a tête-à-tête conversation in the recent episode of the Pinkvilla podcast and it was no less than a session of heartwarming confession and motivation for those who are going through a little tough days.

Fardeen Khan began his conversation by sharing how success doesn’t stand on anyone’s doors. “Nothing ever happens immediately. If things happened immediately, it would have no value. If you look at anyone’s success story, there are decades of work, learning, failing, succeeding, losing, and coming back. It’s part of the process or it won’t have value otherwise,” the Dulha Mil Gaya actor told us.

Fardeen Khan emphasizes that one must accept life isn’t a cakewalk

In our conversation further, Fardeen asserted that one needs to accept that things are meant to be tough. “Nothing is meant to be easy and it's in that process you find what it means to you. You refine your own skillset. You are interacting with the market at that point in time. It’s just helping you to get better at what you do, how you understand, whether you are putting in the right kind of work, whether in each you are modifying your thinking, whether you need to learn a little more, master your skills more or whatever it might be.”

Luck is surely a factor, Fardeen tells us

“Sometimes some people have bad luck and it’s horrible to see when that happens but you have to just look at everything as a learning lesson and you got to extract something from it,” shares the 50-year-old.

Recalling his own tough times, Fardeen admitted that yes, “sometimes you slip into depression, you don’t feel positive, things don’t have meaning or purpose but in my experience that is a way you find yourself. I think the treasure lies in that deep dark cave. It’s a constant cycle of death and resurrection.”

Were those days tough, Fardeen?

“Of course, some days are tough”, he told us adding, “I sometimes go into a shell. I like to just sit and think about things. People who know me sometimes say I overthink but when I am down I kind of sit and ponder about it for a few days to figure out why exactly I am feeling down. Once I find that, it’s much less challenging to get back to being normal.”

Further in our conversation, Fardeen labeled ‘depression’ as a natural reaction and expressed, “It’s a natural process everyone goes through. We have to safeguard ourselves from this desire to always want to be happy. If there are things that are depressing you, it is actually a signal for you to think about something that is unfulfilled in your life. There’s something that you are not aligned with, there’s something not in sync.”

Watch Pinkvilla's entire conversation with Fardeen Khan here:-

No doubt, Khan perfectly shared how every day cannot be a Sunday yet no sunset is forever. Watch Fardeen spreading the magic of his craft in Heeramandi only on Netflix.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

