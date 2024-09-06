EXCLUSIVE: When Sajid Khan believed Fardeen was ‘the fourth Khan’ after Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman, Sanjay Gupta recalls

Fardeen Khan took more than a decade to return to the big screen, but when he did, the actor was showered with immense love. This support helped him secure multiple movie roles, including Khel Khel Mein and the upcoming crime thriller Visfot. To discuss the Kookie Gulati directorial further, Fardeen sat down for an interview with Pinkvilla, accompanied by the film’s producer. During the conversation, Sanjay Gupta shared his first impression of Fardeen.

When Sanjay Gupta was quizzed about his relationship with Fardeen Khan, the Shootout at Wadala filmmaker said that his impression of Khan is more from his dad, Bollywood actor, director, and producer Feroz Khan, than him. To this Fardeen added “That follows me everywhere.”

The filmmaker continued, “I worship Khan saab. All my film is derivative of his work and everything. So, it was a very very natural connect.” Gupta also went back in time and reveal that Sajid Khan used to say that Fardeen is the fourth Khan who only threatens to be a superstar. “Maybe he is just taking his own time,” he added laughingly.

Watch the entire interview below:

In the same interview with us, the producer-director heaped praises on Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's direction. The Kaante maker said that the National Award-winning movie took him to Amitabh Bachchan's 1970s era. “When I saw Gangubai I was like wow. I felt I am watching an Amitabh Bachchan film from the 70s. With her dialogues and the way, the scenes were constructed,” Sanjay stated.

He further spoke about the scene where Alia's character Gangu sits in the car with her lover, Afsaan. Gupta stated that the way the Jigra actress sat there and performed the sequence was laudable. According to him, some directors in the industry have stopped working hard and they are paying the price for it.

Coming back to Fardeen Khan, he came back to the silver screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, earlier this year. He was then seen in Khel Khel Mein with Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal.

