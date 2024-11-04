Not Varun Dhawan's acting skills, but THIS is what Shoojit Sircar liked about actor before casting him for October

Varun Dhawan and Shoojit Sircar worked for the first time in the 2018 drama film, October. Prior to casting the actor in the movie, the filmmaker didn’t meet or watch his work. He was only aware of his family background. But when they met, it was his clumsiness and awkward behavior that made the director see the lead in him.

During an interaction with Unfiltered by Samdish, Shoojit Sircar was questioned as to why he made October with Varun Dhawan. Sharing the reason behind it, the filmmaker recalled that the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star would call him, urging him to meet. This was when he had started casting for his 2018 drama film and had shortlisted multiple actors. But he didn’t find the main lead Dan for it.

On the day when the director was leaving for Kolkata, Varun called him in the morning again inquiring where he was and that he wanted to meet. The Vicky Donor director told him to come right away. Varun, who had just woken up, came to Sircar’s office donning a pajama and t-shirt. “When he walked in, he was clumsy” stated Shoojit. He further shared that the actor spilled water on the floor and started wiping it with a tissue. He then dropped tea on his pants and simultaneously was talking to him.

But the filmmaker wasn’t watching Varun but was looking at his lead actor in him. “He was behaving weirdly and, in that behavior, I saw Dan. That he is unsure of everything. There is something in his eyes and I caught that,” shared Sircar. After returning from Kolkata, he discussed with writer Juhi Chaturvedi and producer Ronnie Lahiri and they confirmed Varun for the role.

During the chat, Sircar also revealed that people ask him how did he make Varun Dhawan act. Responding to this, the director divulged, “Yes, he is not my kind of actor, I have not seen his films, just glimpses.” When asked if the Bhediya actor delivered what he expected, the filmmaker said he was brilliant and fantastic adding that even he doesn’t know that he is so brilliant. The October director further stated “I didn’t give him the script. He surrendered to me. I just gave him the first half.” When Varun asked the reason behind him not trusting him with the entire script, the filmmaker told him that he wanted him to flow and not build up the character in his head.

