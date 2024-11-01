Baby John Taster Cut: Netizens declare Varun Dhawan’s upcoming actioner 'massy' blockbuster

Cinema enthusiasts received a major Diwali treat with the releases of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. As Pinkvilla previously reported, the taster cut for Varun Dhawan's Baby John would also be shown alongside these films. Now, netizens have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express their thoughts on Dhawan's upcoming project, declaring it a blockbuster and a mass-appeal film.

Netizens praised Varun Dhawan's upcoming movies' background music, look, mass appeal and so much more.

One fan wrote, "Response to Baby John teaser in my theatre was insane Can't wait for this Christmas to see vsrun in a full blown massy action avatar. #VarunDhawan #babyjohn".

One user wrote, "mind blowing teaser of #babyjohn is here #Thaman BGM is just, Congratulations #Atlee anna u did again ! Now Imagine #SalmanKhan Cameo In BABY JOHN".

Another penned, "Just watched baby john teaser on big screen its FANTASTIC & MASSY, BGM Atlee shahab massss. surely a big hit for @Varun_dvn".

One netizen wrote, "baby john teaser looks so good man. looks mass. & really good. im so seated. varun looks promising in this one. & CANT WAIT TO WATCH WAMIQA GABBI ON SCREEN. her beauty is insane".

One fan shared, "#BABYJOHN teaser kya hi Bawal tha Teaser #Babyjohn #SalmanKhan #VarunDhawan".

Another shared, "#babyjohn fire @Varun_dvn looks khatrnak in long hair 25 dec come fast can't wait #VarunDhawan #babyjohn #movie #teaser #babyjohnteaser".

One shared, "#BabyJohnTeaser OUT NOW! Superstar #VarunDhawan is back with a bang, bringing pure swag and power to the screen! His new avatar as #BabyJohn is set to break records and hearts alike. This one’s going to be MASSIVE! Don’t miss the fire! #BabyJohn #BoxOfficeKing #VarunDhawan".



In addition to Varun Dhawan, Baby John features Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav in significant roles. Salman Khan will make a cameo appearance in this action thriller.

The film is brought to audiences by Jio Studios and Atlee, in collaboration with A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. Directed by A. Kaleeswaran, it is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. Baby John is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2024, coinciding with the Christmas holiday.

