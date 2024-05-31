7 best Shoojit Sircar movies that are absolute slice of life

Shoojit Sircar movies are known for their thought-provoking and socially relevant topics, the director often tackles unconventional themes with a touch of humor. Sircar's directorial debut, Yahaan, explored a forbidden love story amidst the Kashmir conflict. He rose to prominence with the quirky Vicky Donor, which shed light on sperm donation in a lighthearted way.

Thrillers like Madras Cafe showcase his ability to delve into political complexities, while Piku offers a heartwarming take on a father-daughter relationship. Shoojit Sircar’s latest movies like Sardar Udham and Gulabo Sitabo display his versatility, venturing into historical dramas and witty social satires. Sircar's diverse filmography consistently challenges audiences and sparks conversation.

7 best Shoojit Sircar-directed movies that will transport you to the golden era of Bollywood

Piku

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan, Moushumi Chatterjee

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2015

Where to Watch: YouTube

Piku is one of Shoojit Sircar’s best movies, it is a heartwarming story about a quirky father-daughter relationship. Deepika Padukone plays Piku, a strong-willed woman who clashes with her hypochondriac father Bhaskor (Amitabh Bachchan) on their journey from Delhi to Kolkata. Bhaskor longs to complete a lifelong dream of reaching the holy city of Varanasi to scatter his ashes in the Ganges. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Piku, despite her love, finds his constant health worries and eccentric behavior frustrating. Through their hilarious arguments and forced bonding, they navigate their love-hate relationship, ultimately discovering acceptance and strength in their differences.

Madras Cafe

Cast: John Abraham, Nargis Fakhri, Raashii Khanna, Prakash Belwadii, Ajay Ratnam, Dibang

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Thriller, Action

Release Year: 2013

Where to Watch: Netflix

Shoojit Sircar’s movie Madras Cafe is a gritty political thriller set against the backdrop of the Sri Lankan Civil War. John Abraham stars as Vikram Singh, an Indian intelligence officer sent undercover to Jaffna, Sri Lanka, to dismantle a rebel group (LTF) threatening regional stability. He navigates a treacherous world of war, political intrigue, and betrayal.

Amidst the chaos, he encounters a passionate journalist (Nargis Fakhri) seeking the truth. As Vikram uncovers a plot with international implications, he must fight for survival and expose the hidden forces at play.

Vicky Donor

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Annu Kapoor, Kamlesh Gill, Tarun Bali

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release Year: 2012

Where to Watch: Prime Video

The film tells the story of Vicky Arora (Khurrana), a lazy young man who becomes a sperm donor for a fertility clinic run by Dr. Baldev Chaddha (Kapoor). Vicky keeps his job a secret from his girlfriend, Ashima Roy (Yami Gautam), who eventually discovers the truth. The film explores themes of sperm donation, infertility, and societal taboos.

Vicky Donor was a critical and commercial success. It won several awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Film (Critics). The film is credited with breaking the taboo surrounding sperm donation in India.

Sardar Udham

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Banita Sandhu, Amol Parashar, Manisha Koirala, Kirsty Averton, Shaun Scott

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Movie Genre: Action, Crime

Release Year: 2021

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Sardar Udham is a 2021 Indian Hindi-Punjabi-English language biographical historical drama film directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film stars Vicky Kaushal in the title role, along with Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Amol Parashar, Banita Sandhu, and Kirsty Averton in supporting roles.

Advertisement

The film chronicles the life of Udham Singh, a Punjabi revolutionary who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, in London in 1940. The assassination was in revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that took place in Amritsar in 1919, where British troops fired upon a crowd of unarmed Indian civilians, killing thousands.

Gulabo Sitaboo

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Juhi Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Farukh Jaffer

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Movie Genre: Family, Comedy

Release Year: 2020

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Shoojit Sircar’s movie Gulabo Sitabo is a 2020 Indian satirical comedy starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in a battle of wits. The story revolves around a crumbling old mansion named Fatima Mahal in Lucknow, owned by the grumpy landlord Mirza (Bachchan). Baankey (Khurrana), a sly tenant who lives in the mansion with his family, constantly avoids paying rent.

Their conflict escalates when an archaeologist discovers historical significance in the property, creating an opportunity for both Mirza and Baankey to manipulate the situation for their own benefit. The film explores themes of greed, heritage, and the complexities of human relationships, all wrapped in a witty narrative.

Yahaan

Cast: Jimmy Shergill, Minissha Lamba, Yashpal Sharma, Mukesh Tiwari, Nimrat Kaur, Sameer Kohli

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: War, Romance

Release Year: 2005

Where to Watch: YouTube

Yahaan is Set against the backdrop of the Kashmir conflict, the film explores a forbidden love story. The story unfolds in Kashmir during a period of unrest. Aman, a Hindu army officer (played by Jimmy Sheirgill), is deployed to the region. There, he meets Adaa, a young Kashmiri Muslim woman (played by Minissha Lamba).

Despite the religious and social tensions, Aman and Adaa fall deeply in love. Their relationship faces disapproval and challenges due to the ongoing conflict. As their love story progresses, circumstances force them to make difficult decisions that have lasting consequences. The film explores the themes of love, loss, and the human cost of conflict.

October

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu, Geetanjali Rao, Isha Chaturvedi

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 2018

Where to Watch: Prime Video

October is a 2018 Indian drama film directed by Shoojit Sircar. It stars Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu, and Gitanjali Rao. The film explores themes of grief, love, and finding purpose in unexpected ways. Dan (Varun Dhawan) and Shiuli (Banita Sandhu) are interns at a five-star hotel. Dan is carefree and irresponsible, while Shiuli is dedicated and focused. They aren't romantically involved. Shiuli suffers a life-altering accident and falls into a coma.

Advertisement

Dan, unexpectedly, becomes deeply affected by her condition. Despite their prior lack of connection, Dan becomes devoted to Shiuli's care. He neglects his own life and responsibilities to be by her side. The film delves into the complexities of grief. Dan's actions can be seen as both selfless and obsessive. It raises questions about the nature of love and attachment.

Shoojit Sircar's movies showcase his remarkable ability to tackle a wide range of themes with depth and humor. Sircar continues to demonstrate his versatility, engaging audiences with historical dramas and witty social satires. Through his thought-provoking and socially relevant films, Sircar has established himself as a significant voice in Indian cinema, consistently sparking meaningful conversations.

Advertisement

On the work front, Shoojit Sircar is collaborating with Abhishek Bachchan for his next movie. The details of the movie are still kept under wraps.

ALSO READ: QUIZ: Think you are a big Akshay Kumar fan; can you guess these character names from his movies?