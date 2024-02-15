Nushrratt Bharuccha flaunts her thigh tattoo depicting phoenix rising from ashes; fans are loving it

Nushrratt Bharuccha is recognized as one of Bollywood's most versatile actresses, showcasing her talent in a range of films including Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl, and Chhorii. Beyond her acting prowess, she is admired for her impeccable fashion sense and dedication to fitness. Notably, she sports a striking thigh tattoo, which first caught fans' attention in the song Chote Chote Peg from the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Recently, the actress delighted her fans once again by proudly revealing this mesmerizing tattoo.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's flaunts her phoenix rising from the ashes tattoo

Nushrratt Bharuccha recently treated her Instagram followers to a stunning mirror selfie, donning a black tank top paired with white shorts. However, what stole the spotlight was her thigh tattoo depicting a phoenix rising from the ashes with the detailing of roses in the wings. The actress made sure to give admirers a clear view of the tattoo, prompting her to caption the post, "Was missing my tattoo, were you too?".

Unsurprisingly, the post garnered an influx of comments, with one user expressing, "DEFINITELY! BEEN A FAN SINCE 2018 AND STILL AM", while another remarked, "Yess.. it's been a long time", Another user chimed in, saying, "Simply Stunning Mam," while someone else wrote, "You are incomparable beauty." The compliments continued to pour in, with admirers praising her beauty and style.

Take a look:

Advertisement

Nushrratt Bharuccha's work front

In 2022, Nushrratt Bharuccha graced the silver screen with notable roles in several films. She starred in Ram Setu alongside Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez, Selfiee alongside Akshay Kumar, Diana Penty, and Emraan Hashmi. In 2023, she portrayed the lead role in Akelli, a movie depicting the journey of a girl trapped in a combat zone, fighting for survival. Furthermore, she made a cameo appearance in the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

ALSO READ: Ileana D'Cruz gets nap-trapped by baby Koa Phoenix Dolan as she attempts to workout; see PIC