Ileana D'cruz gets nap-trapped by baby Koa Phoenix Dolan as she attempts to workout; see PIC

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz is currently basking in the joys of motherhood. Welcoming her baby boy on August 1 last year, she took to social media to introduce him to the world, revealing his name as Koa Phoenix Dolan. Since then, the actress has been candidly sharing her experiences of being a new mom, from the overwhelming happiness to the inevitable challenges. Recently, she gave her fans a glimpse into her daily life, sharing how her little one often lures her into napping when she's determined to squeeze in a workout.

Ileana D'Cruz finds herself drawn into naptime by her son Koa

Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram stories, sharing an endearing snapshot of baby Koa Phoenix Dolan cradled peacefully in her arms. It was a scene familiar to every mom—a delicate balance between wanting to squeeze in a workout and succumbing to the irresistible allure of nap time. "Attempting a 30 min workout. Nap trapped 15 mins in," she playfully captioned the photo, reflecting the relatable struggles of motherhood.

Despite the initial interruption, Ileana managed to rally. She powered through her workout, indulged in a refreshing shower, and whipped up a nutritious lunch—all while ensuring her little one's happiness and comfort. With pride, she showcased her culinary creation in another picture, celebrating the achievements of a multitasking supermom. "Workout done, showered, cooked up a healthy lunch, managed to eat it hot, and baby is happy and chill. I feel like super mama," she wrote, exuding confidence and fulfillment.

And, of course, she didn't forget to carve out a bit of playtime with her adorable furry friend, embodying the essence of balance and resilience. Take a peek into her world:

