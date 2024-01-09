OMG 2’s Amit Rai says Akshay Kumar starrer would’ve been neck and neck with Gadar 2; blames censor board

The long awaited film OMG 2 was released last year. Directed by Amit Rai, the film starred Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. The content driven film was a sequel to 2012 release OMG. The subject of the film was based on s*x education. Prior to its release, the film mired itself into several controversies but managed to perform well at the box office. In a recent interview, the director stated that had there not been any CBFC interjection, the film ‘would have been neck and neck with Gadar 2.’

Amit Rai holds the censor board responsible for OMG 2 not being able to earn equal to Gadar 2

Before its big release, OMG 2 was granted an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate for the film, without suggesting any cuts, yet recommending more than 25 modifications. Although the film earned an impressive number at the box office whilst facing a big clash with Gadar 2, director Amit Rai believes that the Akshay Kumar starrer could’ve earned even better.

While speaking to DNA India, he said, “The year set a record for Hindi cinema in terms of footfalls, I believe. And I feel if my film did not have the A-certificate, this record would have been even bigger. I don’t know how much this film could have done.”

He further continues by stating, “If it wasn’t an A-certificate film, then maybe it would have been neck and neck with Gadar 2, minting money at the box office because families would have come for it. The censor board killed half of my family audience when they gave it an A-rating. The censor board hurt me financially too and in terms of content as well. But those are bygones.”

The director admits being demotivated after the film faced interference from CBFC, however, he reveals that he doesn’t dwell on that. According to Amit Rai, he was able to bring the movie, the way he wanted it to be. Hailing it as a ‘democratic film’, the director opined that people across the world and age groups from all sections of society watched the film.

He further added that their response to the film is a validation that his efforts have succeeded. “All we wanted to do was to start a conversation in the family, among the kids. I think we have been successful, to some extent, in doing that,” the director was quoted as saying.

Amit Rai on clash between OMG 2 and Gadar 2

OMG 2 locked horns with Sunny Deol’s much anticipated Gadar 2. Despite this fact, both films performed well at the box office, with Gadar 2 shattering several box office records. Discussing the negotiation of the ‘clash’, the director believed that it’s a positive sign, as he believes that it is the subject that drives the film's performance.

He stated, “This is a good sign. The audience always existed, but now they are telling us that if the content is good, this clash does not matter.”

Akshay Kumar did not charge a penny for OMG 2

While speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, VIACOM 18 COO, Ajit Andhare reflecting on the film’s budgets had revealed that Akshay Kumar did the film for free. He had shared, “The reports of the budget of OMG2 are grossly exaggerated. On the contrary, Akshay didn't charge a rupee in fee and, in fact, walked alongside us in both the financial & creative risk involved in such a courageous film.”

He further added, “We share a long history & understanding with him as a Studio since OMG1, Special 26, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and I have been totally in lockstep with him in taking up scripts that are unconventional but stand for something larger & meaningful. Without him this risk was impossible to take, he was fully invested both creatively & financially.”

