WATCH: Gadar 2's Sunny Deol enjoys scenic beauty of lush mustard fields amidst shoot diaries; 'Work mode on'

Sunny Deol had an incredible year in 2023 as he made a triumphant return with Gadar 2. After the massive success of the film, he has received numerous offers for other movies, some of which are already in the pipeline.

Every update about the Gadar 2 star gets fans even more thrilled. Sunny Deol, who has been very active on social media lately, shared a sneak peek from his beautiful shooting diaries.

Sunny Deol enjoys nature in the middle of the lush mustard fields

A while back, Sunny Deol hopped on to his Instagram and shared an endearing video on his Instagram as he got some time off from work. The video begins with the actor stopping his car amidst the lush mustard fields, seemingly in Punjab. It also offers a panoramic view of the beautiful nature and the actor can happily be seen recording himself in the camera around the fields.

Sunny Deol’s white Defender is parked behind him, and the actor looks handsome in a T-Shirt with a checkered shirt over it, paired with black shades and a matching hat. While sharing the video, the actor wrote in the caption, “ Work Mode On! #2024 At Shoot #reelsinstagram #shootdiaries #explore #reelsindia”

Take a look:

Advertisement

Reportedly, Sunny is currently busy shooting for his next, which is titled, Safar. The film is backed by Vishal Rana under his banner of Enchelon Productions, expected to hit the theaters this year.

About Safar

It is worth mentioning that Pinkvilla had exclusively informed our readers that Salman Khan who shares a warm bond with Deols will also be seen making a cameo appearance in the film. Safar is a very heart-warming tale that celebrates the undying human spirit. The core plot of the film chronicles the journey of Sunny Deol and a child artist, undergoing troubles in their respective lives. "When Sunny called up Salman with the request of a cameo, it was an instant yes from the latter,” revealed a source close to the development.

According to the source, it will be a one-day shoot for Salman where he will be seen playing himself. “His character comes in at a pivotal emotional juncture of the film and plays a crucial role in the arc of the key protagonists. Salman is very excited to shoot with Sunny Deol,” the source added.

ALSO READ: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikare’s Udaipur Wedding: Kiran Rao flaunts singing talent while couple enjoys romantic dance