EXCLUSIVE: ‘Akshay Kumar didn’t charge a single rupee for OMG 2,’ says producer Ajith Andhare

The Amit Rai-directed OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead, has emerged as a major winner for the team with opening week collections falling in the vicinity of Rs 80 crore. The social dramedy is expected to breach the Rs 100 crore mark in the second weekend, thereby emerging the 17th Akshay Kumar film to hit a century. While OMG 2 is already a CLEAN HIT with organic collections, there are rumors floating about in the media about its budget. There’s a section on social media claiming that the film has been made on a budget of Rs 150 crore.

The Budget Of OMG 2 That Is Floating In The Trade Is Grossly Exaggerated As Per Producer Ajit Andhare

However, Pinkvilla can confirm that the figures floating around are nowhere close to reality. VIACOM 18 COO, Ajith Andhare confirmed the development to Pinkvilla. Without getting into the details, he said, “The reports of the budget of OMG2 are grossly exaggerated. On the contrary, Akshay didn't charge a rupee in fee and in fact, walked alongside us in both the financial & creative risk involved in such a courageous film. We share a long history & understanding with him as a Studio since OMG1, Special 26, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and I have been totally in lockstep with him in taking up scripts that are unconventional but stand for something larger & meaningful. Without him this risk was impossible to take, he was fully invested both creatively & financially.”

Advertisement

The Budget Of OMG 2 As Per A Source Close To The Development Is Less Than Rs 50 Crores

A source close to the development informs Pinkvilla that the budget of OMG 2 is around Rs 50 crore. “OMG 2 has been shot in a controlled environment, much like most of the social dramedies made in the Hindi Film Industry. The cost of production is a little under Rs 50 crore. For those unaware, even OMG (2012) was made on a controlled cost of Rs 25 crore only,” a source told Pinkvilla.

Watch the OMG 2 Trailer

OMG 2 Has Locked Solid Non-Theatrical Deals

Due to Akshay Kumar’s presence and the strong recall value of the OMG brand, the film has already locked solid deals with satellite and digital players, and the final result is going to be big profit and ROI for the team. However, a strong theatrical run is a must for any film to be termed a HIT irrespective of all the backend ends. The theatrical revenue for OMG 2 consolidates the HIT status. Akshay Kumar, who plays the role of messenger of lord Shiva, has acted for free.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on OMG and its box office run.

ALSO READ: Oh My Gadar: Akshay Kumar thanks fans for giving OMG 2, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 'greatest week' in film history