OPINION: Decoding John Abraham in Dhoom who didn't believe in 'ishq' and why he is the best villain in YRF series

Yash Raj Films’ Dhoom has achieved cult status over the years since its release. The action-packed entertainer is still cherished for its fast bike chase sequences that give you an adrenaline rush. In 2004, the idea of watching a villain riding racing bikes and looting money from banks was almost unthinkable. Yet, YRF experimented with such a character and introduced us to John Abraham as Kabir Sharma, the smartest and coolest guy in the movie who believed no one could break his rules, not even the guy himself. “Mere rules koi nahi tod sakta ... main bhi nahi!” Remember? John Abraham is the best villain in Dhoom. Let’s decode why.

Hrithik Roshan was impressive in his antagonist role in Dhoom 2, and Aamir Khan entertained us with his dual characters in Dhoom 3. However, John Abraham is the OG villain of the Dhoom series. In the original movie, John’s character, Kabir, is a brilliant mastermind who doesn’t deviate from his path and stays committed to his mission until the end.

He jumps from the cliff with an ambiguous climax, leaving the audience to wonder if he will return. Unlike Hrithik as Aryan Singh in the second part of the franchise, he has no love story angle. Aryan chooses his ladylove Sunehri over his robbery mission, which takes away the essence of him being the villain. Hrithik is the antihero, and John is the villain.

John Abraham’s character Kabir Sharma, who rode Hayabusa—one of the world’s fastest bikes in Dhoom—became a trendsetter in India in the early 2000s. His long locks, leather jackets, and, of course, racing bikes made it happen. While female fans went crazy for his aura, men wanted to imitate his style. So much so that the sales of sports bikes reportedly went high in India.

Advertisement

Now that Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play the antagonist in Dhoom 4, filmmaker Aditya Chopra believes that the Animal star is the "ideal choice" to carry forward the Dhoom legacy, Pinkvilla earlier reported. We hope he touches the benchmark of the OG villain, John Abraham.

With his solid performance as an "alpha" with shades of grey in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, let's keep our fingers crossed that Ranbir will do justice to his negative character in Dhoom 4.

While other stars have been great, John Abraham is, indeed, the best villain in the Dhoom series. Period.