Pankaj Udhas passes away: Top 6 songs by legendary ghazal singer that will remain priceless and evergreen

Legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passed away today following a prolonged illness. The 72-year musical artist has left millions of ghazal fans in a state of grief who used to adore him for his soulful voice. Personally, as a fan of ghazals and poetry, I've grown up listening to his heart-stirring voice and some of his songs have remained in my playlist till today.

Have a look at my favorite 6 songs of Pankaj Udhas which I've never really been able to move on from ever since I first heard them.

1) Ahista

Ahista sung by Pankaj Udhas is one song that has grown like a fine wine. When I first heard the song as a teenager, it touched me like a breath of fresh air. Those were the times when a lot of beautiful romantic songs used to play on Television but this one created a special place in my heart because of the tenderness Pankaj's voice added to the rich lyrics. The music video featured Sameera Reddy and she looked heavenly gorgeous taking the charm to another level.

2) Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise

I was just a year old when the film Sajaan starring Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt released. As I grew a bit and started developing a taste for music, the songs of the film touched my heart. But Pankaj Udhas's version of Jeeye To Jeey Kaise has passed the test of time like very few songs have. His voice in this emotional song along with Sameer's lyrics still carries the power to give you goosebumps.

Advertisement

3) Chaandi Jaisa Rang

A romantic song that used to be the go-to song for all the boys who wanted to praise the girl they loved. While the voice of Pankaj Udhas was next to impossible to replicate, the lyrics used to do the trick for us. Another song that has passed the test of time and has caught up with Gen Z as well.

4) Sach Bolta Hoon Main

I am not an alcoholic but Pankaj Udhas's voice made me fall in love with the songs about alcohol too. "Phir haath mein sharaab hai, sach bolta hoon main... Ye cheez lajavaab hai, sach bolta hoon main" (I have a drink in my hand, I am telling the truth... It's something that brings joy to me, I am saying the truth). Each word of the song and the way Udhas's alluring vocals make it magical is unparalleled.

5) Chitthi Aayi Hai

This song by Pankaj Udhas is a dedication to every Indian who has settled away from the country. From the 1986 film Naam, the song is picturized on Sanjay Dutt and also features Amrita Singh. The intense lyrics packed with the soft voice of Pankaj manage to bring tears to the eyes even today.

6) Na Kajre Ki Dhar

Back in the 90s, Pankaj Udhas was the man who used to give epic songs to lover boys. If he wasn't there, how could have we ever described the beauty of the girl we had a crush on? Na Kajre Ki Dhar from Mohra picturized on Suniel Shetty and Poonam Jhawer is another song that Udhas made memorable with his magnetic voice. The lyrics were penned by Indeevar.

Even though Pankaj Udhas is no more between us physically, his musical gems will continue to make emotions like happiness, romance, and sadness alive in our hearts. His songs will continue to define us as humans.

ALSO READ: Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourns loss of legendary singer Pankaj Udhas; calls him 'beacon of Indian music'