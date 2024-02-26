Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourns loss of legendary singer Pankaj Udhas; calls him 'beacon of Indian music'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

On February 26, veteran singer Pankaj Udhas passed away at the age of 72 due to a prolonged illness, as confirmed by his daughter through a heartbreaking note. After the news, the industry, as well as netizens, poured in heartbroken messages on social media in remembrance of the late singer. Now, a while ago, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) to mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas.

PM Narendra Modi mourns loss of Pankaj Udhas

Taking to his X account, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared three pictures of himself having a conversation with the late Pankaj Udhas. Sharing the pictures, he penned a heartbroken message as he mourned the loss of the veteran singer.

The message read, "We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years. His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Veteran singer Pankaj Udhas's daughter Nayaab Udhastook to her Instagram handle to share a heartbreaking note confirming that her father, Pankaj Udhas, passed away due to a prolonged illness.

As per a recent report by India Today, the veteran singer's team also confirmed the same and shared some more details. "Pankaj Sir was suffering from prolonged illness and wasn't keeping well for the last few days. He died this morning around 11 am at Breach Candy hospital," his team informed the portal.

From Sonu Nigam to Abhishek Bachchan to Madhuri Dixit, several celebrities mourned the loss of the veteran singer.

More about Pankaj Udhas

Pankaj Udhas, a famous Indian ghazal singer, mesmerized the audiences with his heartfelt melodies for many years. He was born in Gujarat on May 17, 1951, and started his musical career early in life. His popularity soared during the 1980s and 1990s.

Udhas was also recognized for his philanthropic activities, dedicating himself to various charitable endeavors and projects for social betterment. His album Nabeel, released in 1989, emerged as one of his top-selling records. Notably, the first copy of the album was auctioned off for a significant sum of Rs 1 lakh. The money was donated to the Cancer Patients Aid Association, a cause that Udhas passionately supported. He was actively involved with both the Cancer Patients Aid Association and the Parents Thalassemia Unit, dedicating his efforts to helping those in need.

Pankaj Udhas' timeless melodies and heartfelt lyrics continue to inspire and resonate with audiences, reflecting his enduring influence on Indian culture.

Rest In Peace, legendary singer Pankaj Udhas!

