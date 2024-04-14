Parineeti Chopra drops BTS PICS from Amar Singh Chamkila sets as she expresses gratitude: 'Overwhelmed with your words'

Imtiaz Ali's directorial Amar Singh Chamkila was one of the most-anticipated movies of 2024. The film starred Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. On April 12, the film was finally released and it has been receiving love and appreciation from viewers. Today, April 14, Parineeti dropped some behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Amar Singh Chamkila and wrote a heartwarming gratitude note.

Parineeti Chopra is 'overwhelmed' with love she is receiving for Amar Singh Chamkila

A while ago, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram account and shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the recently released film Amar Singh Chamkila.

The post gives glimpses of different angles of Parineeti and Diljit Dosanjh's shooting for the film. Some pictures also show the actress having a fun time with Imtiaz Ali and Diljit.

Expressing her gratitude for all the love she is receiving for the film, Parineeti wrote, "Curled up in my blanket. Overwhelmed with your words, calls, and movie reviews. (tears are not stopping) “PARINEETI IS BACK.” These words are ringing loud. Hadn’t thought of this. Yes I am back, and not going anywhere! #Chamkila"

Amar Singh Chamkila is a biopic on the life of the Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. In the film, Diljit plays the titular role while Parineeti portrays the role of Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur.

On April 14, Priyanka Chopra praised Imtiaz Ali's directorial Amar Singh Chamkila starring Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh. Sharing an IMDb rating, the actress wrote, "Congratulations Imtiaz sir, Diljit, Tisha and the team. Looks so good (heart-eye emoji)"

During an early interview, Parineeti opened up on playing the role of Amarjot Kaur. She said, "It is a privilege to play Amarjot, Chamkila's singing partner and wife in this incredible film and I am truly grateful to Imtiaz sir for this opportunity. Sharing the screen with Diljit has been an immensely enriching experience."

Very few people knew that Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila were shot dead by a group of motorcyclists with AK47s on March 8, 1988. The film opened with that exact shot. Speaking more about the incident, the duo was in Mehsampur, a village in Jalandhar for a concert. At 2 pm, when the couple exited their car at the venue, shots were fired at them. This left the couple and the musicians critically injured and taken to a local hospital where the couple were pronounced dead.

