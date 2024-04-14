PIC: Priyanka Chopra gives shoutout to Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra's Amar Singh Chamkila; 'Looks so good'

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra are currently basking in the love and appreciation for their latest release Amar Singh Chamkila, a biopic on the life of the Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. In the film, Diljit plays the titular role while Parineeti portrays the role of Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur. The film has been getting rave reviews from the viewers. Recently, Parineeti's sister and actress Priyanka Chopra gave a shoutout to the film and the team.

Priyanka Chopra praises Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh's Amar Singh Chamkila

On April 14, taking to her Instagram Story, Priyanka Chopra praised Imtiaz Ali's directorial Amar Singh Chamkila starring Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh. Sharing an IMDb rating, the actress wrote, "Congratulations Imtiaz sir, Diljit, Tisha and the team. Looks so good (heart-eye emoji)"

Parineeti re-shared Priyanka's story and wrote, "Thank you Mimi didi (red heart and praying emoji)"

More about Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila is about a humble singer whose brash lyrics ignited both fame and outrage in Punjab. As he faced increasing success and brutal criticism before his impending death, Parineeti plays the role of Amarjot in the biopic about the life of the Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and stars opposite Diljit, who plays the titular role.

Talking about the role of Amarjot Kaur, Parineeti Chopra earlier said, "It is a privilege to play Amarjot, Chamkila's singing partner and wife in this incredible film and I am truly grateful to Imtiaz sir for this opportunity. Sharing the screen with Diljit has been an immensely enriching experience."

Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur had tragic deaths

According to reports, Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila were shot dead by a group of motorcyclists with AK47s on March 8, 1988. The duo was in Mehsampur, a village in Jalandhar for a concert. At 2 pm, when the couple exited their car at the venue, shots were fired at them. This left the couple and the musicians critically injured and taken to a local hospital where the couple were pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali's directorial is backed by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films and is currently streaming on Netflix.

