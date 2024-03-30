Parineeti Chopra hails Amar Singh Chamkila co-star Diljit Dosanjh as 'perfect'; praises Imitaz Ali's direction

Parineeti Chopra, a talented actress, showcased her versatility from her debut in Ishaqzaade. Her upcoming movie Amar Singh Chamkila has been generating considerable excitement since its announcement. With the recent release of the trailer, anticipation has reached new heights.

As the film's release date approaches, Parineeti took the opportunity to express her appreciation for her co-star Diljit Dosanjh and director Imtiaz Ali. She also conveyed her immense gratitude for getting a chance to star in the film.

Parineeti Chopra expresses gratitude for being a part of Amar Singh Chamkila

Parineeti Chopra recently took to her Instagram to treat her fans and followers to some behind-the-scenes shots from her highly anticipated movie Amar Singh Chamkila. Alongside these glimpses, she penned a heartfelt caption expressing her gratitude towards her co-star Diljit Dosanjh and director Imtiaz Ali.

She wrote, "I’m immensely thankful for Chamkila. @imtiazaliofficial sir, your direction was unparalleled; you truly led the ship with finesse. Your vision and passion set a new standard. @diljitdosanjh, you were the perfect co-star, making every moment on set enjoyable and effortless. Shooting this film has topped off any other film because I got to sing and act - two things I’m the most passionate about, so thank you."

Her words reflect her appreciation for the collaborative effort and the opportunity to indulge in her passions on set. Take a look:

About Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila narrates the journey of Amar Singh Chamkila, played by Diljit Dosanjh, a once-unknown Punjabi singer who skyrocketed to superstardom in the vibrant music scene of Punjab. Parineeti Chopra portrays the role of Amarjot, Chamkila's wife and musical companion in the film.

Both actors have lent their voices to the original compositions of Amar Singh Chamkila in the film. With AR Rahman at the helm of the music composition, the film guarantees a soul-stirring musical experience.

The film is set to premiere on April 12 on Netflix.

