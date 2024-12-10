Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light secures 2 nominations; proud director says "This is celebration of…'

Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia and her film All We Image As Light has given another reason for Indians to feel proud of it. The film has secured two prestigious nominations at the Golden Globes 2025. It has secured a Best Director nomination for Payal Kapadia. It will compete with the world-renowned films in the Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language and Best Director (Motion Picture) category.

On December 9, 2024, the nominations for Golden Globes were announced, and Payal Kapadia secured yet another recognition for her film. Expressing her excitement over the news, she mentioned to India Today Digital that she was deeply honored and urged the audiences to watch it in cinemas.

She said, "I'm deeply honored by this nomination and grateful to the HFPA for this recognition. This is a celebration of everyone who worked so passionately on the film. To everyone in India, All We Imagine As Light is still in theatres - please go watch it and support us."

The film was released in Indian theaters on November 22 and has received positive reviews with widespread critical acclaim for Payal. Apart from its domestic success, the film has impressed the international market, and fans are excited about the upcoming Golden Globes.

On the other hand, it's not the first time All We Imagine As Light has made significant accomplishments at a global level. Previously, it made history by becoming the first Indian film to win the prestigious Grand Prix at Cannes 2024.

Moreover, it received the Jury Grand Prize at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards and the Best International Feature at the Gotham Awards. A couple of days ago, the film won the Best International Film Award at the New York Film Critics Circle, and its cast was delighted by the achievements.

All We Imagine As Light stars Divya Prabha, Kani Kusruti, Hridhu Haroon, Chhaya Kadam, and more. It has a unique and thought-provoking storyline based on an important subject. The film depicts the struggles and chases for dreams in today's time as its characters get brutal reality checks from society. It has resonated with viewers across the film and is considered among the finest films in global cinema.

