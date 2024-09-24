Laapataa Ladies’ Chhaya Kadam admits feeling bad as All We Imagine As Light didn’t make it as India’s official Oscars entry: ‘I would have loved…’

The team of Laapataa Ladies is currently basking in the joy of their film being selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars. Chhaya Kadam, who plays the role of Manju Mai in this Kiran Rao directorial, also expressed her happiness. However, her other film All We Imagine As Light didn’t make it as the official entry, and the actress admitted feeling bad about it. She shared that she would have loved to see both her movies at the Oscars.

In a recent interview with India Today, Laapataa Ladies’ Chhaya Kadam shared her happiness and excitement about the film being chosen as India’s official entry to the 97th Academy Awards. She called it a ‘moment of pride.’

Chhaya is also part of the film All We Imagine As Light that won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Filmmaker Payal Kapadia and her cast were present in France in May to accept the second-highest honor at the film festival.

Reacting to AWIAL not being India’s official entry to Oscars 2025, Chhaya said, “I am happy for Laapataa Ladies, but at the same time I am feeling a little bad for Payal’s film as well. Now this decision has been taken by the biggies at Film Federation, so I have no say in it. I would have loved to see both films at the Oscars.”

Meanwhile, Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao shared her feelings about the honor in a statement on Instagram. She said, “I am deeply honored and beyond delighted that our film Laapataa Ladies has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards. This recognition is a testament to the tireless work of my entire team, whose dedication and passion brought this story to life.”

Laapataa Ladies is a comedy drama directed by Kiran Rao and backed by Aamir Khan. The cast includes Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. The film was released in theaters on March 1, 2024. It was screened at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, where it received a standing ovation.

