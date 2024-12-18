Oscars 2025: Laapataa Ladies producers express disappointment after it couldn't make it to shortlist; say, 'this is not the end but a step forward'

Laapataa Ladies, India's Oscars 2025 entry, missed the shortlist. Now, the producers expressed disappointment but remain optimistic, seeing it as a step forward.

By Sakchi Agarwal
Published on Dec 18, 2024  |  01:37 PM IST |  739
Picture Courtesy: Kiran Rao/Instagram

Laapataa Ladies, India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Oscars 2025, unfortunately did not make it to the shortlist. In their statement, the producers expressed disappointment but highlighted their optimism, viewing it as a step forward rather than an ending.

