Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Teaser: Taapsee Pannu-Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal star in tale of love, deception

The romantic thriller film Haseen Dillruba, which captivated audiences on OTT platforms, is now gearing up for the release of its sequel. The first look teaser of the movie, titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into the return of Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey as Rani and Rishu, accompanied by Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill in this enthralling narrative of love and deception.

Today, on February 29, the makers of the highly anticipated movie Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba unveiled the first look teaser, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the narrative. The 52-second video introduces the cast, featuring Taapsee Pannu as Rani, Vikrant Massey as Rishu, Sunny Kaushal as Abhimanyu, and Jimmy Shergill as Mrityunjay, all set against the iconic backdrop of the song Ek Hasina Thi.

Continuing from its predecessor, the story unfolds in the city of Agra, where Rani resides as a paying guest and Rishu assumes the alias Ravi Varma. Amidst the city's own struggles, including a broken barrage, heavy floods, and an unexpected influx of crocodiles in the Yamuna river, Rishu and Rani endeavor to evade attention and plan their escape for a happily ever after. Yet, looming over them is the pressing question: Will they succeed in evading the authorities this time around as well?

