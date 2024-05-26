PIC: Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha spend Sunday reading 'Baby Be Kind' book; actress adorably holds munchkin on her lap

Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor is one of the most loved star kids in the industry. Whenever she makes an appearance in public or her mother posts her pictures on social media, our hearts melt with her cuteness.

A while ago, Alia shared a picture of her daughter to give a sneak peek into how the actress spent the Sunday with her daughter.

Alia Bhatt and her daughter Raha Kapoor's Sunday is all about reading book

On May 26, Alia Bhatt dropped a heartwarming picture of herself and her daughter Raha Kapoor on her Instagram account. In the picture, we can see the actress holding her munchkin on her lap and reading Baby Be Kind book to her as they sit on a sofa. From the picture, it is assumable that Raha is also enjoying the book.

Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, "baby be kind (sunshine, book, and ballon emojis)"

Have a look:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to move into new house with their daughter Raha this Diwali

We often see Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor oversee the construction of their family home Krishna Raj. According to the Hindustan Times, the work is in full swing and the Kapoors might be handed over the house in the upcoming months. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The publication quoted a source saying, “The ongoing work on their bungalow is almost done, with the finishing going on, which should take one month or so. After the work is done and they get a green signal, the couple will move into the place. It is the moment they have been looking forward to. In fact, they will most probably be celebrating Diwali with Raha in the new house this year.”

It’s also reported that Alia Bhatt is ‘overlooking the decor of the place’ which holds an emotional significance to the family. The unnamed source added that the entire family is excited to move to this new space with the little baby.

“Stepping into the house with Raha will be a special memory for everyone for sure. It is the house where Ranbir grew up. Now, Ranbir as well as Alia wants to see Raha grow up in the same place with all the memories surrounding her,” added the insider.

Alia Bhatt's work front

The actress recently made heads turn with her striking appearance at the Met Gala 2024. She is gearing up for the release of Vasan Bala's Jigra which also stars The Archies star Vedang Raina. The film will be released on September 27, 2024.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to move into new house with Raha by Diwali 2024? Here’s what we know