Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to move into new house with Raha by Diwali 2024? Here’s what we know

Alia Bhatt moved into Ranbir Kapoor's house in Bandra ever since they started living together. The couple also got married at the Mumbai apartment in April 2022. However, the Kapoor clan is often seen paying a visit to a construction site where renovations of their new house are underway.

Now, a source close to the couple revealed that they will be celebrating Diwali this year with their daughter Raha in this newly constructed space. Read on!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to move into new house with their daughter Raha this Diwali

It’s been a while since Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor have been overseeing the construction of their family home Krishna Raj. Well, the Hindustan Times now reported that the work is in full swing and the Kapoors might be handed over the house in the upcoming months.

The publication quoted a source saying, "The ongoing work on their bungalow is almost done, with the finishing going on, which should take one month or so. After the work is done and they get a green signal, the couple will move into the place. It is the moment they have been looking forward to. In fact, they will most probably be celebrating Diwali with Raha in the new house this year."

It’s also reported that Alia Bhatt is ‘overlooking the decor of the place’ which holds an emotional significance to the family. The unnamed source added that the entire family is excited to move to this new space with the little baby.

“Stepping into the house with Raha will be a special memory for everyone for sure. It is the house where Ranbir grew up. Now, Ranbir as well as Alia wants to see Raha grow up in the same place with all the memories surrounding her,” added the insider.

Earlier, a source informed Pinkvilla that the 15-storey building is located in Mumbai's Bandra. The Kapoors will reportedly retain the first five floors of the residential tower for themselves.

“However, the first 5 apartments are in process. The tower's first and second-floor apartments are almost ready and believed to be for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor's respectively,” the source revealed adding that the rest of the apartments will be rented out.

On the work front, Alia, along with her fans, is awaiting the release of her next movie Jigra which she is also co-producing.

