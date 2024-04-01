PIC: Amitabh Bachchan reminisces shooting action sequence without harness, says ‘Those were the days my friend’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been associated with the Indian film industry since time immemorial. He has been working since black and white films were the norm and there were no body doubles or advanced equipment to help the actors perform an action sequence with ease and safety. A while ago, Big B reminisced about those days and shared how it was taking off a cliff and not landing on a well-cushioned mattress, unlike today.

Amitabh Bachchan recalls shooting action sequence without harness or VFX

It’s been multiple decades since Amitabh Bachchan made his acting debut with Saat Hindustani, back in 1969. The mahanayak who has played pivotal roles in over 200 films, worked in many action films like Zanjeer, Sholay, Amar Akbar Anthony, Don, and more. Through his latest Instagram post, the Shahenshah of Bollywood recalled risking his life while shooting action sequences for the films.

Big B shared a monochromatic image from one of his earlier films in which he can be seen jumping off a cliff. Sharing the image, he penned, “Taking off from a 30-foot cliff for an action sequence .. no harness, no face replacement, no VFX .. and landing .. err .. on mattresses .. if you were lucky. Those were the days my friend.”

Take a look at his post:

Minutes after he shared his experience of working back in the day, several of his ardent fans came to the comments section and heaped praises on being a dedicated star. A user penned, “You were and will always be the best forever Amitji,” while another wrote, “Aise hi thodi na Sir Mahanayak kehlate hain. Action in Amitabh Sir's movie was real, classic and treat to watch.” A third commented, “Right sir that why we called you actual Action Hero. Salute.” Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt also showered him with hearts.

Last year, he was seen in the action movie Ganapath along with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. He is currently filming for his bilingual movie Kalki 2898 AD and is all set to make his Tamil film debut with Vettaiyan opposite Rajinikanth.

