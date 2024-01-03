PIC: Deepika Padukone praises Bradley Cooper's acting in Maestro; calls it 'one of the greatest performances'

Deepika Padukone is not just an ace actress but she is also an admirer of act and an avid cinema lover. In her free time, the actress can be seen consuming quality content. Recently, the actress stumbled upon a video of Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper from his 2023 movie Maestro. She didn’t shy away from lauding the actor for his impressive show of acting skills in the film.

Deepika Padukone praises Bradley Cooper for his movie Maestro

Deepika Padukone is an accomplished Indian actress who has gone global with her movies and won accolades on multiple platforms. Bradley Cooper, on the other hand, is an American actor and filmmaker known for his impressive filmography. A while ago, DP reposted a clip on social media that showed Cooper’s remarkable acting in his 2023 movie Maestro.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Pathaan actress shared the video and penned, “Aah this scene! & probably one of the greatest performances I’ve experienced in recent years. #maestro #bradleycooper.”

Take a look:

About the film Maestro

A couple of months ago, actor-filmmaker Bradley Cooper came up with the biographical romantic drama film Maestro. It gave a peek into the relationship of famous American composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife, actress Felicia Montealegre. Directed by Bradley Cooper himself, the film is produced by Martin Scorsese, Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Fred Berner, and Amy Durning. Apart from backing the movie, he also led the OTT film along with Carey Mulligan.

The movie ended up being a massive success and premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Festival last year. Apart from that it was nominated for the Golden Lion award along with four Golden Globe Awards.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

After the success of Pathaan and Jawan in 2023, she started filing for her 2024 movie Fighter. The actress will also be seen in the multi-language movie Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again.

Bradley Cooper’s filmography

Cooper began his career by acting in an episode of Sex and the City, back in 1999. Since then, he has worked on many acclaimed projects namely The Hangover, Hit and Run, American Sniper, and A Star Is Born, among others. He is currently busy with his upcoming movie Joker: Folie à Deux which he is producing.

