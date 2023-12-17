PIC: How Kiara Advani reacted to husband Sidharth Malhotra’s Indian Police Force teaser

Indian Police Force, the big collaboration between Sidharth Malhotra and Rohit Shetty has been highly anticipated. The existing frenzy amongst fans went sky-high after the teaser of the much-awaited web show was dropped on Saturday. The project also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. While the internet is already going gaga over the thrilling web series, Sidharth’s lady love Kiara Advani too has a blazing reaction to the teaser.

Kiara Advani reacts to Sidharth Malhotra-Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force teaser

Today, on December 17, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle and shared the teaser of her husband Sidharth Malhotra’s forthcoming project, Indian Police Force. While sharing the post, she began by dropping fire emojis and tagged Sid. She further wrote, “@itsrohitshetty sir can’t wait! @theshilpashetty (accompanied by a red heart emoji) and @vivekoberoi (accompanied by an oncoming fist emoji)”.

While dropping the teaser yesterday on Instagram, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “Excited to bring to you my first action packed show, #IndianPoliceForce. Back in a new uniform with the cop universe maestro #RohitShetty.”

As a matter of fact, the long-awaited teaser of Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force which was dropped yesterday promises a hard-core thrill. Merely a one-minute and 12-second teaser is already garnering praise for its adrenaline-pumping action scenes from the series.

Speaking of the teaser, it begins with a mosaic showcasing various locations around the world, leading up to a potent eruption. Needless to say, the hit-make Rohit Shetty is yet again promising his remarkable cop genre project quite engaging. The lead trio in the teaser looks absolutely ferocious in their cop uniforms, creating an influential impression.

About Indian Police Force

The anticipation for the project amongst fans is already high as it will be Rohit Shetty’s first web project, directed by Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, it stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari, and Sharad Kelkar.

The show will premiere next year on January 19, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

About Rohit Shetty's cop-universe

It is worth mentioning that Rohit Shetty’s cop universe started off in 2011 with Ajay Devgn starrer Singham which was followed by Singham Returns, Ranveer Singh's Simmba, and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. All the installments from the cop universe managed to impress the audience.

The director is currently busy shooting for his next, Singham Again.

