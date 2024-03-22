PIC: Kartik Aaryan says 'gym mein aur zyada pasina bahana padega' as Mango season is here; fans REACT

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved celebrities in the film industry. He enjoys a huge fan following on his social media account and often drops pictures and videos to keep his fans updated about his life. Today, March 22, the actor shared a picture of himself with a glass of mango juice and penned a funny caption.

Kartik Aaryan enjoys mango juice as summer season is here

Taking to his Instagram account a while ago, Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of himself. In the snap, we can see him relishing a glass of mango juice.

Sharing the picture, he penned, "Mango season is here Ab gym mein aur zyada pasina bahana padega" (Mango season is here Now I have to sweat more in the gym)

Have a look:

As soon as he dropped the post, fans took to the comment section to react to it. One wrote, "Mango shake dekhke muh pe paani aa gya" Another commented, "just my kind of thing" "AAMi je tomaar," wrote a third fan. Others were also seen commenting on funny words under his post.

Kartik Aaryan buys new luxury car and shares pic with his doggo Katori Aaryan

The actor recently gifted himself a swanky luxurious Range Rover SV worth several crores. An excited Kartik took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself lying happily in the trunk of his new car along with his pet dog named Katori Aaryan. For one of the biggest days of his life, the actor donned a comfy shirt with white trousers and a pair of kolhapuri slippers. He accessorized his look with a million-dollar smile. Along with his new car, his dog added also grabbed the attention it deserved. Sharing the adorable picture, Kartik penned, “Humaari Range thodi si badh gayi.”

Kartik Aaryan on the work front

Kartik Aaryan was last seen opposite Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha, their second collaboration following Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

His upcoming projects include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Chandu Champion. The second one is a sports drama written and directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film centers on the inspiring story of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, freestyle swimmer Murlikant Petkar. Kartik takes the lead role, supported by Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis. Set for a theatrical release on June 14, the movie promises to captivate audiences with its tale of determination and triumph.

