PIC: Kartik Aaryan is on cloud nine as he shows fans his new luxury car; don’t miss doggo Katori in frame

Kartik Aaryan is an Indian actor who is not just in love with the film industry but he is also obsessed with cars and bikes. Today, the actor made a special addition to his collection of luxurious cars as he bought a Range Rover SV. The actor shared the good news with the world by posting a picture of the beat along with his furball Katori Aaryan.

Kartik Aaryan flaunts his new luxury car with his doggo Katori Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is one actor with whom the audience resonates easily. With his debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, the actor showcased how talented he is. While he has a rich filmography boasting several hits, the actor also has an impressive collection of superbikes and cars. Despite that, he decided to up his car collection and gifted himself a swanky luxurious Range Rover SV worth several crores.

The charismatic actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself lying happily in the trunk of his new car along with his pet dog named Katori Aaryan. For one of the biggest days of his life, the actor donned a comfy shirt with white trousers and a pair of kolhapuri slippers. He accessorized his look with a million-dollar smile. Along with his new car, his dog added also grabbed the attention it deserved. Sharing the adorable picture, Kartik penned, “Humaari Range thodi si badh gayi.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Soon after he made that announcement, several Bollywood celebs went to the comments section to congratulate him. Chandu Champion filmmaker Kabir Khan penned, “Great choice Chandu,” while his Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-star Sunny Singh wrote, “Chal sagar chinese phir.” TV host and actress Mini Mathur commented, “Arre waaah mubarak ho!! Please drive to ours with katori and casually forget to take her back.” Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani also congratulated him.

What’s next for Kartik Aaryan?

After featuring in films like Shehzada and Satyaprem Ki Katha last year, the actor is all set to grace our screens with the sports drama film Chandu Champion on June 14, 2024. He is also currently filming for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan-Madhuri Dixit starrer to go on floors tomorrow in Mumbai