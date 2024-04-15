EXCLUSIVE: Vidya Balan expresses excitement about joining Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starring Kartik Aaryan; says THIS about comedy films

After two super successful installments of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, the excitement around Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is huge. The film stars Kartik Aaryan as the lead along with Triptii Dimri and also marks the return of Vidya Balan to the BB world. Ever since the announcement of her return as Manjulika has been made, people have been desperately waiting for the film's release.

Recently, during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Vidya Balan talked about her love for comedy films and also spoke about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Vidya Balan on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and her love for comedy films

Vidya Balan, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar alongside Pratik Gandhi, opened up about her love for the comedy genre. "As an actor, I think I've not had the opportunity to do comedy, and I am yearning to do a comedy," she said while adding that she enjoys the genre as an audience, too, and it's her favorite genre.

"I think now more than ever. I've enjoyed all the films I've done, but now I feel ke yaar hasna hasana hai, thode dinon ke liye thode time ke liye thode saalon ke liye (Now I feel that I want to laugh and make people for the next few years)" she explained.

When asked about how exciting it is to do comedy in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Vidya said, "It's great." An excited Pratik Gandhi also added, "Manjulika is back." The actress concluded by saying that she wants to do an out-and-out comedy full of 'paagalpanti' (madness).

About Do Aur Do Pyaar

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, Do Aur Do Pyaar is a romantic comedy centered around married couples. Other than Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi, the film also features Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, and Swati Iyer Chawla, the movie will see a theatrical release on April 19, 2024.

Earlier, it was slated to release on March 29, 2024, but later it was postponed. Are you looking forward to catching it in the cinemas?

