PIC: Politician Raj Thackeray reaches Salman Khan's Bandra house post gun firing incident

It wasn't a peaceful start to Sunday morning (April 14) as a gun-firing incident took place outside Salman Khan's Bandra house, Galaxy Apartment. After the incident, several celebrities and notable figures reached the actor's house to check on him. Security has been beefed up already and the investigation is still on. A while ago, politician Raj Thackeray reached Salman's house to meet the actor and his family.

Politician Raj Thackeray arrives at Salman Khan's Bandra house after gunshot incident

Several notable figures already met Salman Khan after the shocking gun-firing incident. Now, politician Raj Thackeray reached the actor's house to meet him and his family. The founding chairperson of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena was seen arriving at the Galaxy Apartment in his car.

Have a look:

Rahul Kanal talks about Salman Khan's well-being

Politician and Mumbai Foundation’s President, Rahul Narain Kanal was seen exiting Salman Khan’s house, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra earlier. As he made his way towards his car, he was surrounded by the paps inquiring about the actor’s well-being. Paps asked him, “Abhi bhai kaise hain? (How is bhai now)”. To this, he assured, “Dua hai upar wale ka, Bhai is all good (It's god blessings, Bhai is all good),” before getting into his car.

Meanwhile, DCP Raj Tilak Roushan told ANI, "Today at around 5 am, two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra. Police have received information about 3 rounds of firing. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway in the case. No one was injured in the firing incident.”

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan reacts to the gunfire incident

Hours after the incident of gunshots fired at Salman Khan’s house, the actor's father Salim Khan broke his silence on the matter. “There is nothing to tell. They just want publicity, there is no need to worry,” he said while speaking with CNN News 18.

First PIC of gunmen who opened fire outside Galaxy Apartment released

The first picture of the gunmen surfaced on social media. Allegedly a snap from a CCTV footage, the image featured both men wearing caps and carrying a backpack with them. While one of them wore a white t-shirt with a black jacket and denim, the other culprit donned a red t-shirt and denim. Click HERE to see the picture.

