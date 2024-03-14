PIC: Priyanka Chopra congratulates cousin Meera Chopra on her wedding with Rakshit Kejriwal: 'Here's to forever'

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra and Rakshit Kejriwal tied the knot a few days ago. After their dreamy pre-wedding festivities, the couple shared the first pictures from their intimate wedding in Jaipur. Today, March 14, Priyanka took to her Instagram account and congratulated the newly married couple.

Priyanka Chopra congratulates cousin Meera Chopra on her wedding

Taking to her Instagram Story, Priyanka Chopra re-shared the wedding pictures of Meera Chopra and wished her cousin for her wedding with Rakshit Kejriwal.

She wrote, "Congratulations @meerachopra @rakshit25 Here's to forever. Lots of love (pink hearts)"

Meera Chopra shares official wedding pictures with Rakshit Kejriwal

On March 12, Meera Chopra took to her Instagram handle and made a collaborative post with her husband Rakshit Aggarwal to share the dreamy pictures from her grand wedding. In their first official wedding pictures, the couple looks happily ever after as they beam in joy. For her big day, Meera opted for a heavily embellished red-bridal lehenga while her husband complemented her in an ivory sherwani.

The first couple of pictures features the couple exchanging floral garlands with a third picture of the bride as she beams a bright smile with her hands up in the air walking down the aisle. The post concludes with a stunning picture of the two after completing their varmala ceremony. “Forever now in happiness, fights, laughter, tears and lifetime of memories (accompanied by red-heart emoji) Har Janam Tere Sath #MeRa,” read the caption alongside the post.

Meera Chopra's pre-wedding ceremonies

The pre-wedding festivities of Meera had haldi, mehendi, and sangeet ceremonies. For the mehendi, Meera had Lord Shiv and Parvati Mantra inscribed on her hand symbolizing a happy married life.

A source close to her talking about the intimate wedding had shared with India Today that Meera has invited her friends from the industry close to her family. “Her aunt Madhu Chopra, with whom she is very close, will definitely be there to bless her.”

Priyanka Chopra's work front

Recently, Priyanka joined the team of the Academy Award-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger as an executive producer. It was originally released in select theatres in the United States. Earlier in February, Netflix acquired worldwide distribution rights to the documentary and planned to release it on their platform soon and so it is streaming on the OTT platform currently. Apart from Chopra, global icons like Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling have also come on board for the film as its executive producers.

