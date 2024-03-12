Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra is now married to Rakshit Kejriwal; first PICS from wedding ceremony out

Priyanka Chopra’s Cousin Meera Chopra and Rakshit Kejriwal have finally entered marital bliss. Several dreamy pictures and videos from her pre-wedding shenanigans had been stirring the internet leaving fans even more excited for the wedding pictures. Now, finally, after tying the nuptial knot, a while back, the couple shared the first pictures from their intimate wedding in Jaipur.

Meera Chopra drops official pictures from her wedding to Rakshit Aggarwal

Today, on March 12, Meera Chopra took to her Instagram handle and made a collaborative post with her now husband Rakshit Aggarwal to share the dreamy pictures from her lavish wedding. In their first official wedding pictures, the couple looks resplendent as they beam in joy. For her special day, Meera opted for a heavily embellished red-bridal lehenga while her husband complemented her in an ivory sherwani.

The first couple of pictures features the couple exchanging floral garlands with a third picture of the bride as she beams a bright smile with her hands up in the air walking down the aisle. The post concludes with a stunning picture of the two after completing their varmala ceremony. “Forever now in happiness, fights, laughter, tears and lifetime of memories (accompanied by red-heart emoji) Har Janam Tere Sath #MeRa,” read the caption alongside the post.

Take a look:

Reacting to the post several fans and followers dropped heartfelt congratulatory messages along with red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

For the unversed, Meera Chopra is known for her roles in movies like 1920 London, Safed, and others while her husband Rakshit Kejriwal is a businessman by profession.

Meera Chopra's pre-wedding ceremonies

It was just yesterday that the pre-wedding festivities of Meera had begun yesterday including haldi, mehendi, and sangeet ceremonies. Numerous enchanting pictures and videos from the shenanigans have also been ruling the internet. For her bridal mehendi, the actress had Lord Shiv and Parvati Mantra inscribed on her hand symbolizing a happy married life.

A source close to the actor talking about the intimate wedding had shared with India Today that Meera has invited her friends from the industry close to her family. “Her aunt Madhu Chopra, with whom she is very close, will definitely be there to bless her.”

The source had also claimed that Bollywood celebrities with whom Meera has worked including Anand Pandit, Kumar Mangat, Sandeep Singh, Madhur Bhandarkar, Arjun Bajwa, and Gaurav Chopra will also be attending the ceremony.

