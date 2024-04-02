PIC: Priyanka Chopra expresses excitement for Tiger release; pens 'It was fun lending my voice'

Priyanka Chopra might have moved to a foreign land, but she hasn’t cut ties with the country she was born into. After conquering the film industry, she moved to producing and backing stories that needed to be told. One such tale is of a courageous Tiger and the lovely bond she shares with her cub. Minutes ago, PeeCee revealed the release date of the OTT film. Read on to know more!

Priyanka Chopra announces the release of her next OTT project Tiger

Global icon Priyanka Chopra, her husband Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie were in India for a couple of weeks, enjoying her time with the clan. After her return to Los Angeles, the actress got down to work and announced her upcoming project titled Tiger. She took to Instagram and shared the powerful poster featuring a Tigress and her cub.

Her post read, “Tiger, a story that captures the wild and brings out everything that happens within it - tales of love, conflict, hunger, survival and so much more. In the bustling jungle, where creatures big and small, timid and majestic roam, there’s Amba - a tiger with a timeless legacy. She cares for her cubs with so much love that the beautiful bond between mother and child shines through. I had so much fun lending my voice to this incredible story and exploring the jungles through this film. I can’t wait for y’all to enjoy the jungle with us! ‘Tiger’ on your screens this Earth Day, 22nd April.”

She also dropped a teaser of the wildlife documentary which is going to be released on Earth Day on Disney+ Hotstar. Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be narrating the story of Amba living in the vast jungle of India.

Earlier, the actress joined the team of the Academy Award nominated documentary film To Kill A Tiger as an execute producer. She had also penned her thoughts and emotions about backing the film narrating the story of a father living in rural India fighting the judicial system to seek justice of his daughter.

Sharing the good news with the world, the Citadel actress wrote, “I’m so proud to join the incredible team of the Academy Award nominated documentary @tokillatigerdoc , and to announce that @netflix has acquired the global distribution rights to this powerful feature directed by @nishappics . When I first watched this film in 2022, I was immediately captivated by its poignant narrative, depicting a father’s valiant struggle within the judicial system to secure justice for his daughter.”

She added, “This project serves as a testament to the boundless love and unyielding determination of a devoted father for his cherished daughter. This hard-hitting piece of art also really hits home on so many levels, but personally, I was born in the state of Jharkhand (where the survivor and her father are from), and as the daughter of a father that was my forever champion…I was moved to pieces. I cannot wait for audiences around the world to discover this moving story.”

The star is currently filming for her upcoming Hollywood film Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller. The American action-comedy film also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, Carla Gugino, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Jack Quaid, and others.

