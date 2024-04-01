WATCH: Priyanka Chopra meets survivors of acid attacks; offers words of encouragement

Priyanka Chopra is highly talented and beloved in the Indian film industry. She's not only dominated Bollywood for years but has also made a mark in Hollywood with her strong performances.

As a former Miss World, Priyanka has consistently spoken out on important issues like patriarchy and gender equality, serving as an inspiration to many. During a recent visit to India, she met with survivors of acid attacks through a foundation and offered them words of encouragement and support.

Priyanka Chopra inspires acid attack survivors

Social activist Pragya Prasun Singh recently shared moments from Priyanka Chopra's meeting with survivors of acid attacks and beneficiaries of the foundation on her Instagram. The video shows Priyanka engaging with them, posing for photos, and bringing joy to their faces.

Pragya captioned the post, "@priyankachopra heartfelt gratitude to you for taking the time to meet with the beneficiaries of the @atijeevan Foundation and for your inspiring words of motivation. Your presence and powerful message have left a profound impact on everyone involved."

She added, "It is truly admirable to see someone of your stature using your influence to uplift and empower others. Your sense of responsibility towards making a positive difference in the lives of others is both commendable and inspiring. Gratitude and love to my special people who made this happen @srishtibakshi @tmonisha @apoorvarb Thank you once again for your support and encouragement."

Priyanka Chopra's work front

In her professional endeavors, the actress has embraced a new role as the executive producer for the Academy Award-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger. Directed by the talented Indian-born Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja, the actress enthusiastically shared this update on her social media platform.

Her production banner, Purple Pebble Pictures, has collaborated with Awedacious Originals to produce the documentary Women Of My Billions. Directed by Ajitesh Sharma, this documentary chronicles the real-life journey of a woman traveling from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to shed light on the experiences of women who have endured violence.

Besides this, the Desi girl recently graced the screen in the film Love Again and the web series Citadel, where she shares the spotlight with Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci.

