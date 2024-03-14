PIC: Priyanka Chopra holds Malti Marie close as she enjoys night in Dubai with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been reveling in the bliss of parenthood since January 2022, when they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, into the world. The couple frequently shares glimpses of their precious moments with the little one. Recently, a new picture surfaced on social media, capturing Priyanka holding her daughter close during a night out in Dubai, with Nick by their side.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Malti Marie spend time in Dubai

Today, on March 14, Priyanka Chopra's manager shared a heartwarming group selfie on her Instagram Stories. Priyanka graced the photo with a radiant smile, dressed in a chic black outfit, while gently cradling her daughter, Malti Marie, who looked absolutely adorable in white. A heart emoji obscured Malti's face in the story. Standing beside them, Nick Jonas completed the picture-perfect family portrait as they posed against the dazzling night view of Dubai.

The caption alongside the photo read, "Dubai nights with the family."

Priyanka Chopra’s heartwarming note on her daughter Malti Marie’s climb

Last month, Priyanka Chopra shared a heartwarming snapshot of her little one, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, gleefully playing in a ball pit during the birthday festivities of her close friends, Jordan McGraw and Morgan Stewart McGraw's children, Rowe and Grey.

Expressing her pride and happiness in her daughter, Priyanka captioned the photo with sheer delight, exclaiming, “R u kidding me?! @maltimarie is such a champ. She surprises me every day. Fearless and spontaneous. Grateful and curious. In this moment, she climbed up this slide all by herself and launched herself off on her TUMMY, down the slide landing into the ball pit in a fit of laughter and unbridled joy.”

Priyanka added, “I think this will be a picture I will always remember to look at on a day I’m feeling blue. To remind myself of this moment.”

Earlier this year, as Malti marked her second birthday, Priyanka and Nick pulled out all the stops to host a lavish Elmo-themed birthday bash to celebrate the milestone. The party was a grand affair, graced by the presence of their nearest and dearest.

