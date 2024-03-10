Priyanka Chopra reflects on ‘beauty with purpose’ in Miss World 2024 message; praises Julia Morley-Nita Ambani

The 71st edition of the Miss World pageant unfolded yesterday, on March 9, in Mumbai. To commemorate the occasion, actress Priyanka Chopra, who clinched the title in 2000, crafted a heartfelt video message. In her message, she reflected on the concept of "beauty with a purpose" and showered praise upon Julia Morley, the chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization. Priyanka also lauded Nita Ambani, who received the prestigious Beauty With a Purpose Humanitarian Award during the grand finale, highlighting the significant contributions made by these remarkable women to society.

Priyanka Chopra sends heartfelt message to Julia Morley during Miss World 2024

In Priyanka Chopra's poignant video message, she commenced by delving into the significance of "purpose" in her life. She shared, “Purpose, a word that has always held a lot of meaning for me, because of the experiences I've had personally. Growing up, I watched my mom Dr Madhu Chopra and my dad not only carry out their duties as doctors in the Indian Army, provide for us, but also use their knowledge, position, talents to help those in need. I remember the countless hours my brother and I tagging along when they would use their days off to help those who didn't have access to proper medical care.”

Talking about the influential women who have shaped her journey, Priyanka expressed, “Now I've been very fortunate to continue my life's journey surrounded by women who have redefined the absolute essence of womanhood. Their power, their beauty, and their ability to change the world."

Offering heartfelt praise to Julia Morley, Priyanka reflected, “In the year 2000, when I had the opportunity to not just participate but be crowned Miss World, I was introduced to the idea of beauty with a purpose, an initiative by Mrs Morley, who reminded us that the title of Miss World wasn’t just about looking good. It was about using the platform to challenge our inner duty and to channel it. It taught the 18-year-old me that we only make a difference when we walk the walk and talk the talk from the get-go.”

Priyanka Chopra heaps praise on Nita Ambani for winning Beauty With a Purpose Humanitarian Award at Miss World

In her tribute to Nita Ambani, Priyanka Chopra stated, “I have had the honor and privilege of knowing the phenomenal Mrs Nita Ambani for a few years now. She is someone, who I admire and respect for everything she does. I have witnessed what happens behind the scenes, and I have witnessed first-hand her passion, commitment, and eye for detail in everything that she does.”

She emphasized, “To me, Nita Ma’am epitomizes exactly what Mrs Morley tried to instill in our young minds back then: beauty with a purpose. Over the years, I have witnessed Nita Ma’am’s profound impact through her various endeavors. She not only is a respected educationist, philanthropist, and businesswoman but also a staunch advocate and protector of the arts of India.”

Recognizing Nita Ambani’s multiple roles, Priyanka stated, “With utmost dedication, she has consistently brought India’s art and culture to the global stage. Nita ma’am wears all of these hats and more with a warm smile and so much compassion. Her journey is the embodiment of the ethos of beauty with a purpose. This evening as we honor Nita ma’am, let not just celebrate her accomplishments but also the joy, empowerment and growth she has brought to so many lives.”

She added, “She's been a true trailblazer and someone, who I know is not stopping anytime soon. I, for one, cannot wait to see what else she has planned for us. Congratulations Nita ma’am, truly well deserved.”

Priyanka concluded with a powerful message, saying, “To all the women, young girls out here today and those watching across the world, I will leave you with one thought: In this crazy world that we live in today, there's no better legacy than leaving behind a world touched by love and kindness.”

Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic was crowned the 71st Miss World.

