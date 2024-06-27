PIC: Rohit Saraf's birthday post for Mismatched co-star Prajakta Koli is oh-so-adorable; latter REACTS

Actor Rohit Saraf is currently enjoying the positive reviews that his recently released movie, Ishq Vishk Rebound, has been receiving. While he has been part of several other hits, Mismatched is one of his most popular coming-of-age romantic drama television series, which also stars social media sensation Prajakta Koli.

As a lovely couple in the OTT show, Rohit and Prajakta won several hearts. Hence, when he penned a sweet birthday note for his co-star, fans couldn’t stop gushing over them. Read on!

Rohit Saraf’s pens warm birthday note for co-star Prajakta Koli

Rohit Saraf became popular among youngsters with the Netflix series Mismatched, which brought him much-deserved love and fame. The romantic drama also features actor and content creator Prajakta Koli as his love interest. While working with her on the web show, the celebs developed a sweet bond.

Hence, as Koli turned a year older on June 27, Saraf decided to make his co-star feel special by penning a sweet note for her on social media. On Prajakta’s birthday, Ishq Vishk Rebound actor took to Instagram and posted a lovely image of them from the show. As they looked into each other’s eyes with love, the sun shone brightly in the background.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Happy Birthday @mostlysane. I think about your journey thus far and it feels ‘too good to be true’, always so proud of you! Go win the world while I sit here and cheer you on!!”

Prajakta, popularly known by her Instagram name mostlysane, got emotional on receiving so much love from Rohit. Hence, she took to the comments section and penned, “Loveyouyaarrorosaraf.”

About Rohit Saraf’s movie Ishq Vishk Rebound

Rohit has done several small but key roles in films like Dear Zindagi, The Sky Is Pink, Vikram Vedha, and others. His characters from some TV shows also became very popular. But it was only earlier this month that he starred as a lead in the commercial entertainer Ishq Vishk Rebound.

Helmed by Nipun Dharmadhikari and bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani under Tips Films, the movie is a sequel to the 2003 film Ishq Vishk, which featured debutant Shahid Kapoor, with Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala. Apart from Rohit, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal also play key characters in the 2024 film, with Pashmina Roshan making her acting debut.

