EXCLUSIVE: MostlySane aka Prajakta Koli opens up on competing with Bhuvan Bam, Be YouNick & Ashish Chanchalani

Prajakta Koli, who is making her acting debut with Khayali Pulao talks about the acting bug in her and her competition with peers like Be YouNick, Bhuvan Bam etc.
22158 reads Mumbai
Prajakta Koli aka @mostlysane is clearly one of the best content creators we have on YouTube. From Hrithik Roshan to Michelle Obama, she has interviewed and interacted with the who's who in the influential world. Now, with a short film called Khayali Pulao, she has also made her acting debut. The short was very well received because of its innocent treatment and strong social message.

Here, she takes up the conversation on how the acting bug hit her, why she has a different perspective on sexism and competition with her other peers like Bhuvan Bam, Be YouNick, Ashish Chanchlani and others. Taking that conversation ahead, Prajakta shares, "It will always stay like this because it isn't that we all are competing to make one video. The situation isn't that I have submitted a script and at the same time, Bhuvan (Bam), Ashish (Chanchlani) and (Be You) Nick also have and only one will get selected. It's not that YouTube is choosing one only. If this was the scenario, then we would have been competitive. That's not the case and all four of us can pick up the same script and put it up on our YouTube channel. We all have different personalities and perspectives and even better, all the videos will be consumed."

The audience isn't picky. They will watch everyone's videos. This works so well for me because I'm not competitive at all. If someone comes and tell me, "Do you know uska yeh ho gaya, I'll be happy and send him a congratulatory message. Sometimes, competition motivates you but it's a bitter sweet quality. It makes you lose focus."

Watch the full video interview right here:

